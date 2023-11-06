Evan Ellingson, best known for his roles in My Sister's Keeper, CSI: Miami, and 24, has passed away at the age of 35. According to People, Ellingson's father, Michael, reported that the former child star died in his home in San Bernardino, California. However, the circumstances surrounding his death are unclear at the moment, although officials do not suspect foul play. Ellingson began his career as a child actor at the age of 13, with General Hospital, a popular daytime show. Godfrey Gao, Taiwanese Model-Actor Dies at the Age of 35 After Collapsing on the Set in China.

Evan Ellingson No More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)