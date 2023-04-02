Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Richard Madden, on Sunday, arrived in Mumbai to promote his upcoming web series 'Citadel' with his co-star Priyanka Chopra.

The actor was spotted at the Kalina Airport donning a black t-shirt and black shades. He was surrounded by his security.

Several photos and videos of the actor surfaced online soon after he arrived at the airport.

Created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, April 28, with two adrenaline-fueled episodes, followed by a new episode released weekly every Friday through May 26.

The show stars Richard Madden and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

Richard is known for his performance in projects like '1917', 'Eternals', and 'Game of Thrones' among others. (ANI)

