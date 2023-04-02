New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Tamil star Vijay on Sunday became the latest Indian cinema personality to join Instagram, the photo-and-video sharing social media app.

The profile description of the 48-year-old actor read "Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay".

The verified page has already garnered close to 9,00,000 followers.

Vijay greeted his fans and admirers in his first Instagram post.

"Hello Nanbas and Nanbis ('friends' in Tamil)" read the caption of his photo, in which he can be seen sporting salt-and-pepper hair.

The "Varisu" star is also active on Facebook and Twitter, with 7.8 million followers and 4.4 million followers, respectively.

Vijay will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's "Leo".

