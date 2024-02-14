Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Director Rohit Shetty on Wednesday unveiled the first look of the actor Arjun Kapoor from his action film 'Singham Again'.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a series of pictures with the first one showing Arjun's face splattered in blood. The second photo shows him with Simmba, aka Ranveer Singh.

Also Read | Going Poly: DocuBay's Latest Documentary Showcases Different Shades of Love, Delves Into the Lives of Polyamorous Individuals (Watch Promo Video).

He captioned it with, "Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai... Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY - INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR! #SinghamAgain @arjunkapoor @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3UE8pLqXD3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | National Film Awards Drop Indira Gandhi, Nargis Dutt Names; Unveils Sweeping Category Revisions – Check Out!.

The ace actor also shared his first look from the film.

He captioned the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem...#SinghamAgain @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @adffilms @officialjiostudios @reliance.entertainment @cinergyofficial"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3UE7lqSV77/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Helmed by Rohit Shetty 'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. 'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

In an interview with ANI, Shetty said, "I did 'Simmba', 'Sooryavanshi' and then the pandemic came for two years because 'Sooryavanshi''s end is linked to 'Singham', we had to wait for almost three years to start shooting for the film."

Rohit Shetty who enjoys shooting in Hyderabad and Goa has finished some of the shooting for 'Singham Again' at the Ramoji studio in Hyderabad "It's a huge studio and the kind of work I do...car chases, action and all that...so for that, I need that kind of place. There are not many restrictions and I love that place. You stay there in the studio and you shoot there..it's kind of boarding school... there is discipline..within two minutes you are on a set."

Talking about the role of Ajay Devgn and whether he will reprise the character of Inspector Bajirao Singham, Shetty said, "He is upgraded now, although he is playing an officer but on a bigger level. He has a different mission altogether from the government.""Then there is Ranveer and Deepika," he said"They all come from a different region. It's not like in one police station. The film travels. It travels from Mumbai to South till Rameswaram and forward from that," reveals Shetty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)