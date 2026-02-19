The official runtime for the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has been revealed ahead of its theatrical debut next month. According to the latest reports from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the second instalment of director Aditya Dhar’s espionage franchise will be slightly shorter than its predecessor. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: BMC Threatens To Blacklist Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios Due to THIS Reason.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Censor Update and Runtime

The film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, has been granted a UA 16+ rating by the censor board. The official certification confirms a runtime of 208 minutes (3 hours and 28 minutes).

While a three-and-a-half-hour duration is substantial by modern standards, Dhurandhar 2 clocks in shorter than the first part. The original Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, made headlines for its massive 214-minute (3 hours and 34 minutes) length, becoming one of the longest Hindi films in nearly two decades.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Dhurandhar 2’:

The slight reduction in length suggests a more condensed pace for the sequel. As noted in a recent Times Now report, "According to CBFC's official website, Dhurandhar 2 has been cleared with a UA 16+ rating certificate... The film's runtime is 208 minutes, which is 3 hours and 28 minutes."

More About ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The Dhurandhar saga was originally conceived as a single, sprawling narrative. However, due to the complexity of the plot, which draws inspiration from real-life intelligence operations and historical events like the 2008 Mumbai attack,s Aditya Dhar chose to split the story into two parts. Both instalments were reportedly shot back-to-back to ensure a quick turnaround for fans.

The sequel will see the return of the primary ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The plot is expected to resolve the cliffhanger from the first film, specifically focusing on the identity of the mysterious "Bade Sahab" and Ranveer Singh’s character's mission in the Karachi underworld.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs ‘Toxic’ Box Office Clash

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festival window. This release date sets up a significant box-office clash with the Kannada superstar Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic. Yash-Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’ Trailer To Be Released in March 2026? Here’s What We Know.

Despite the competition, trade analysts expect strong numbers for the sequel following the first part's record-breaking performance, which reportedly grossed over INR 1,200 crore worldwide. Unlike the first instalment, which had a limited regional rollout, the sequel will receive a full pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

