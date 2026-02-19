As the world prepares for the 79th BAFTA Film Awards this weekend, where Alia Bhatt is set to walk the stage as a presenter, the global spotlight returns to a historic milestone for Indian cinema. While modern stars like Alia, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have brought contemporary visibility to the "British Oscars," the distinction of being the first Indian to actually win a BAFTA belongs to veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi. Hattangadi’s victory in 1983 remains a watershed moment in film history, proving decades ago that Indian talent could transcend regional borders to earn the industry's most prestigious international honours. BAFTA Awards 2026: Alia Bhatt To Present; How To Watch ‘British Oscars’ Live in India - Details Inside.

The Historic Victory for Gandhi

At the 36th British Academy Film Awards held in 1983, Rohini Hattangadi made history by winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role. She earned the trophy for her soul-stirring portrayal of Kasturba Gandhi in Richard Attenborough’s epic biographical drama, Gandhi (1982). Portraying the wife of Mahatma Gandhi from her youth through to old age, Hattangadi’s performance was hailed for its quiet strength and authenticity. She shared the award that year with Maureen Stapleton, who won for Reds. While the film Gandhi was a global juggernaut winning eight Oscars it was Hattangadi who first shattered the "BAFTA ceiling" for Indian actors. BAFTA 2026 Nominations Full List: ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ Lead With Maximum Nods, ‘Marty Supreme’ Close Behind.

Rohini Hattangadi From ‘ChaalBaaz’ Villain

To a generation of mainstream Bollywood fans, Hattangadi is often fondly or perhaps infamously remembered as the "scheming aunt" in the 1989 cult classic ChaalBaaz. Starring alongside the legendary Sridevi, Hattangadi’s comedic yet villainous turn showcased a range vastly different from her dramatic international debut. Beyond commercial cinema, Hattangadi was a stalwart of the "Parallel Cinema" movement in India. Her filmography includes powerhouse performances in:

Arth (1982): For which she won a Filmfare Award.

Saaransh (1984): Portraying a grieving mother.

Agneepath (1990): Where she played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother despite being younger than him in real life.

Party (1984): A performance that earned her a National Film Award.

Paving the Way for Modern Representation

Hattangadi’s win occurred during an era when Indian actors were rarely part of Western award conversations. Her success as a National School of Drama (NSD) graduate signalled to the world the depth of theatrical training and acting prowess available in the Indian subcontinent. Today, as Alia Bhatt joins presenters like Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson at the 2026 BAFTAs, she stands on the shoulders of pioneers like Hattangadi. While Bhatt represents the "globalised" era of Indian stardom, Hattangadi remains the original cultural ambassador who first proved that an Indian actor could take home the bronze theatrical mask.

