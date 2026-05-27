Entertainment News | Romance Drama 'Off Campus' Become Prime Video's Third Most-watched Debut Series of All Time

Los Angeles [US], May 27 (ANI): Prime Video's latest romance drama 'Off Campus' is now the third most-watched debut series on the streaming platform.

As stated by Amazon, the series has reached 36 million viewers in its first 12 days of streaming, outperforming the likes of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' and 'Fallout'.

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Among female viewers of age 18-34 alone, 'Off Campus' remains Prime Video's No 1 debut of all time, reported Variety. It is suggested that the series will help Amazon retain the same viewership that it grew after the success of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

The romantic drama aimed at teens and young adults, which was already a hit by the time of third and final release.

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The third season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' hit 70 million viewers in its first 70 days of streaming, marking a 65 per cent increase from the 70-day total achieved by Season 2, added Variety. At the time, it was also Amazon's No 1 television season of all time among women between the ages of 18-34.

Coming to 'Off Campus', the show features Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli in the lead roles. It is created by Louisa Levy, who also serves as the co-showrunner alongside Gina Fattore.

Executive producers are Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, James Seidman, Leanna Billings, and Neal Flaherty.

The show is a book-to-movie adaptation of the same name by Elle Kennedy.

According to the press note by the makers, 'Off Campus' follows "an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery--forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood."

It follows the evergreen rule of romance, "opposites attract," between the quiet songwriter Hanna and Briar University's all-star hockey athlete, Garett, played by Belmont Cameli.

Apart from the lead cast, the series regulars include Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston and Stephen Kalyn. (ANI)

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