Washington [US], March 9 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds cheered on Blake Lively as she attended the premiere of 'Another Simple Favor' during the 2025 SXSW festival, which marked her first solo public appearance since her legal battle with Justin Baldoni began.

The highly anticipated sequel to 'A Simple Favour' (2018), starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, is officially titled 'Another Simple Favour' and has been announced as the opening night film for the 2025 SXSW festival.

The sequel follows the characters of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they travel to Capri, Italy, for Emily's wedding to a wealthy Italian businessman.

However, the joyous occasion soon takes a dark turn as "murder and betrayal" ensue, setting the stage for yet another thrilling and suspenseful ride.

Lively joined her Another Simple Favor co-stars on a panel discussion at SXSW, her debut appearance at the Austin, Texas, festival. These were her first public statements since her and Baldoni's legal battle began. However, she made no mention of the disagreement, reported E! News.

This marked her second public appearance since filing her lawsuit against Baldoni. In February, she and Reynolds stepped out together at SNL's 50th anniversary special live taping, during which the Deadpool & Wolverine star appeared to poke fun at the attention the legal battle has received, as per the outlet.

Lively, who filed a lawsuit against Baldoni in December, has accused the director of sexual harassment and retaliation on the set of the 2024 film.

During a mock Q&A with series veterans Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, as well as the studio audience, the actor stood up and was asked, "How's it going?" He said, "Great," before hesitating to ask, "Why?" What have you heard?" prompted chuckles from the audience, as per the outlet.

Fey and Poehler replied, "No, nothing," while giving Reynolds a thumbs-up. After the joke, Lively, who was sitting by her husband's side, whipped her head towards him, showcasing a neutral expression, reported E! News. (ANI)

