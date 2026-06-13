Salman Khan’s New Haircut and Slim Look Goes Viral, Superstar Poses With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Watch Videos)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on (June 13) Saturday evening attended the 25th anniversary celebrations of Aamir Khan Productions in Mumbai. The event, however, quickly shifted focus to Salman's striking new look, as he was seen sporting a buzz cut that drew considerable attention. Salman was seen happily posing for the paparazzi alongside Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who arrived at the event around the same time as Salman, was also delighted to meet the two Khans. The trio came together for a photo session, striking poses for the paparazzi. ‘Lagaan’: Aamir Khan Speaks on 25th Anniversary Screening of Movie at LIFF, Says Film Made With Belief, Passion and Honesty.

Salman Khan’s New Look Goes Viral, Superstar Poses With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan - Watch Video:

#SalmanKhan arrives in style for the 25-year celebration of Lagaan, turning heads with a brand-new look. 😍#FilmfareLens pic.twitter.com/uKVTQmySny — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 13, 2026

Salman Khan Arrives in Style at Aamir Khan Productions' 25th Anniversary Event - Watch Video:

OH MY GOD THIS IS CRAZY and MAD MAD LOOK OF #SalmanKhan 🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵💥 pic.twitter.com/ayQtS8qr8d — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) June 13, 2026

Shortly after Salman's appearance, social media was spammed with visuals focussing on his new look. It is not yet known whether Salman's new look is for an upcoming film. ‘Maatrubhumi’: Salman Khan’s Upcoming War Film Undergoes Major Changes Over China Reference? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan's New Film 'Maatrubhumi'

Meanwhile, Salman will next be seen in the film Maatrubhumi, where he will share screen space with Chitrangada Singh. The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is expected to release soon.

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