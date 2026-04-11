Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi, has reportedly undergone a massive creative overhaul following concerns raised by India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD). Sources indicate that the film, which was inspired by real-life military tensions, has seen significant reshoots and script alterations to remove direct references to China. Originally titled Battle of Galwan, the project is being retooled to shift from a factual retelling of the 2020 border skirmish to a more fictionalised narrative focused on human emotions and peace. Salman Khan Unveils ‘Mera Jee Nahi Bhara’: Superstar Launches Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in Galwan-Based Drama ‘Maatrubhumi’ (View Post).

'Maatrubhumi' reshot after the Ministry of Defence request

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the production team was advised by the Ministry of Defence to modify the film's content to avoid impacting diplomatic sensitivities. The ministry reportedly expressed reservations about depicting specific international adversaries, leading the makers to rethink the entire premise.

"Earlier, the film was inspired by a real event. But as per the request of the Ministry of Defence, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia reshot the film by adding a fictional spin to the story," an insider told Bollywood Hungama.

To comply with these guidelines, nearly 40% of the film was reshot. The new footage reportedly includes additional romantic subplots and an expanded backstory for Khan’s character to lean further into a traditional cinematic format rather than a gritty military recreation.

Removal of China References

The most significant change involves the complete removal of the word "China" from the film’s dialogue and visuals. While the core of the story remains rooted in a border conflict, the opposing force has been left unnamed or described in broader terms.

A source cited in the report stated, "One of the requests to Salman Khan is that China shouldn't be mentioned in the film. This was communicated to the makers in advance. The cut of Maatrubhumi which was submitted earlier this month has no mention of China."

‘Battle of Galwan’ Release uncertainty and title change

The film's journey has been marked by several shifts. It was first renamed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi, with the tagline "May War Rest in Peace," to signal its new focus on the human cost of conflict. Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ Postponed? Apoorva Lakhia’s War Film Likely To Hit Theatres in THIS Month.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and starring Chitrangada Singh alongside Khan, Maatrubhumi is now being positioned as a fictional action drama that champions "peace, compassion, and humanity" over the glorification of war.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).