Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): Sandra Oh has definitively stated that she will not reprise her role as Dr Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy.

As per People magazine, speaking at an event, Oh expressed her gratitude for fans' appreciation of her character but emphasised the importance of staying true to herself.

Oh reflected on her time on 'Grey's Anatomy', noting that it's been 10 years since she left the show.

While she initially considered returning due to fan enthusiasm, she ultimately decided against it.

"But for me, I think to really be true to the people who enjoy your work, you have to be true to yourself. So at this point, I don't think so," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

Cristina Yang remains a part of the show's narrative, with mentions, phone calls, and written correspondences with other characters.

Oh's departure from the series in 2014 was a planned exit, allowing for a dignified conclusion to her character's storyline.

Since then, the actress has pursued various projects, including 'Killing Eve', 'The Chair', and 'Quiz Lady', for which she won an Emmy.

Oh continues to excel in diverse roles, having recently received an honorary doctorate from Dartmouth College.

Her commencement speech encouraged graduates to face challenges with inner strength and resilience. (ANI)

