Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22. She is often hailed as one of the greatest actresses of all time, and her impressive body of work speaks volumes. Known for her remarkable range and emotional depth, she has delivered unforgettable performances in a variety of genres. Below are five of her best roles that showcase her extraordinary talent. Angelina Jolie Birthday: A Red Carpet Icon Winning Your Hearts Since Forever (View Pics).

1. Sophie’s Choice

In this heartbreaking drama, Streep plays Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish immigrant haunted by a traumatic past. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, as she navigated the complexities of guilt and grief with breathtaking sensitivity. The film's emotional climax, where she reveals the harrowing choice she was forced to make during the Holocaust, remains one of Streep's most powerful moments on screen.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Streep shines as Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Her portrayal of the demanding, yet complex character earned her another Oscar nomination. With a stunning blend of charisma and icy authority, Streep brings depth to a role that explores ambition and the sacrifices women make in their careers. Rachel Weisz Birthday: A Red Carpet Vision of Timeless Glamour (View Pics).

3. Kramer vs. Kramer