Meryl Streep celebrates her birthday on June 22. She is often hailed as one of the greatest actresses of all time, and her impressive body of work speaks volumes. Known for her remarkable range and emotional depth, she has delivered unforgettable performances in a variety of genres. Below are five of her best roles that showcase her extraordinary talent.

1. Sophie’s Choice

In this heartbreaking drama, Streep plays Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish immigrant haunted by a traumatic past. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, as she navigated the complexities of guilt and grief with breathtaking sensitivity. The film's emotional climax, where she reveals the harrowing choice she was forced to make during the Holocaust, remains one of Streep's most powerful moments on screen.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Streep shines as Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Her portrayal of the demanding, yet complex character earned her another Oscar nomination. With a stunning blend of charisma and icy authority, Streep brings depth to a role that explores ambition and the sacrifices women make in their careers.

3. Kramer vs. Kramer

In this heartbreaking drama, Streep plays Sophie Zawistowski, a Polish immigrant haunted by a traumatic past. Her performance earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, as she navigated the complexities of guilt and grief with breathtaking sensitivity. The film's emotional climax, where she reveals the harrowing choice she was forced to make during the Holocaust, remains one of Streep's most powerful moments on screen.

2. The Devil Wears Prada

Streep shines as Miranda Priestly, the formidable editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine. Her portrayal of the demanding, yet complex character earned her another Oscar nomination. With a stunning blend of charisma and icy authority, Streep brings depth to a role that explores ambition and the sacrifices women make in their careers.

3. Kramer vs. Kramer

Playing Joanna, a mother fighting for custody in a tumultuous divorce, Streep showcased her ability to convey vulnerability and strength. This role highlighted the societal shifts around gender and family dynamics and contributed to Streep's first Academy Award win.

4. The Iron Lady

Streep embodies Margaret Thatcher, the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in this biographical film. Her performance captures Thatcher’s political prowess and personal struggles, earning Streep her third Oscar. Streep’s ability to transform her voice and demeanour adds remarkable authenticity to the role.

5. Out of Africa

In this sweeping epic, Streep portrays Karen Blixen, a Danish woman who runs a coffee plantation in Kenya. Her passionate performance encapsulates love, loss, and a deep connection to nature. The role earned her another Oscar nomination and solidified her status as a leading actress.

Each of these roles exemplifies Meryl Streep’s extraordinary ability to inhabit diverse characters fully, making her an enduring icon in cinematic history.

