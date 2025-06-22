Alia Bhatt has become a style icon in the world of Bollywood, known not only for her impressive acting skills but also for her unique sense of fashion. Among her favourite hairstyles, braids stand out as a signature look that she wears like a pro. With her natural charm and youthful energy, Alia effortlessly incorporates braids into various outfits, making them a versatile hairstyle for both casual and formal occasions. Alia Bhatt's Love for Blazers is Evident in These Pics, Check Out!

Her love for braids is evident in the way she experiments with different styles, from classic French braids to whimsical fishtail variations. Alia often opts for loose and messy braided looks, which perfectly complement her playful and approachable persona. She skillfully combines braids with accessories, such as flowers or decorative pins, adding a touch of sophistication and femininity to her overall appearance. Alia Bhatt Loves Styling Her Jeans; Times When the 'Brahmastra' Actress Made Them Look So Cool (View Pics).

What sets Alia apart is her ability to pair braids with a wide range of outfits, ensuring they never feel out of place. Whether she’s sporting a flowing dress, a chic jumpsuit, or even traditional attire, her braided hairstyles enhance her look without overshadowing her natural beauty.

Simple But Flattering

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Braids But Make it Funky

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Loving Her Messy Braid Look

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Braid Lovers Only

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks Cool

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Through her graceful and confident styling, Alia Bhatt has shown that braids can be both simple and striking, making them a go-to choice for anyone looking to add flair to their hairstyle. Her enthusiasm for this timeless style continues to inspire fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, proving that with a little creativity, braids can elevate any look.

