Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming drama show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' on Thursday unveiled the character posters of actors Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix dropped the poster of Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan, which they captioned, "Every gem has a past, and hers is one shrouded in mystery. Introducing @aslisona as Fareedan. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Expecting First Child; Actress Announces Pregnancy With Cute Instagram Post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37EVs7s52n/

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen as Bibbojaan. Her poster's caption reads, "She yearns for freedom, and not just her own. Introducing @aditiraohydari as Bibbojaan."

Also Read | Do Patti Teaser: Kriti Sanon and Kajol Ready to Cross Swords in Netflix Mystery-Thriller! (Watch Announcement Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37DecKMs8p/

Richa Chadha will be seen as Rajjo. Her poster's caption reads, "As her beauty glows on the outside, she hides a tragic pain on the inside. Introducing @therichachadha as Lajjo."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37ENPzsayN/

Manisha Koirala will be playing Mallikajaan. "In a Bazaar full of diamonds, she shines the brightest Introducing @m_koirala as Mallikajaan," her poster caption reads.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37DahsMIe2/

Sanjeeda and Shamrin, on the other hand, will be seen as Waheeda and Alamzeb.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37EFPhszSo/

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37DgfOss0Z/

Recently, Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his directorial web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', calling it his 'biggest' project.

He said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films as it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one," he said.

"This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of 'Heeramandi' on Netflix," Bhansali added.

The series is set in the midst of multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

The show's official streaming date is still awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)