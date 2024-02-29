Mumbai, February 29: Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Thursday announced they are expecting their first child. The news comes days after reports of Padukone's pregnancy were doing social media rounds when the actor was photographed covering her midsection at the 77th BAFTA awards which she attended as a presenter.

In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shreya Ghoshal, Vikrant Massey, and Alia Bhatt congratulated the couple on the good news. "Mubarak," wrote Priyanka in the comments section of Deepika-Ranveer's post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh To Become Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika's BAFTAs Look That Got Everyone Guessing

Alia shared a series of heart emojis in the comments. Ghoshal said she was both excited and happy for the couple. "Many congratulations," she added. "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen aap dono ko!!" wrote Vikrant.

Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy. On the work front, the couple will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. Frequent collaborators Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83.