Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Friday night, ditched the Mumbai traffic and travelled back to her home via local train along with her team members.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a fun video, which she captioned, "Namaste Darshako Today we used our brain Samay ka sadupyog we took a train."

In the video, Sara said, "we are in a local train because at this hour, Mumbai traffic can drive you insane. Therefore we're enduring this back pain, but no pain no gain. Now we're gonna go and take a rickshaw from a random lane."

Sara could be seen donning a simple blue suit and opted for a no makeup look.

Soon after the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Soo sweet n generous of Sara. Where actors are busy showing off their big big cars, or high standard lifestyles, she simply opts for local trains, n rickshaws. Humbleness is her most beautiful trait," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "I don't know how she does it but isn't it just a bhagvan ki dein ?"

"Most grounded and humble celebrity im india," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal.

She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal. (ANI)

