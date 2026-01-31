Los Angeles [US], January 31 (ANI): Veteran actress Catherine O'Hara, best known for her work in 'Schitt's Creek', 'Home Alone', and 'Best In Show', has passed away. She was 71.

O'Hara died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness, her reps at CAA confirmed, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A native of Toronto, O'Hara was part of the SCTV ensemble that also helped launch the careers of John Candy, Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis and others. She's arguably best known for playing Kevin's (Macaulay Culkin) mother, Kate, in the Home Alone movies and had a career renaissance in the past 10 years with Schitt's Creek--winning an Emmy for her role as a faded soap opera actress opposite old friend Levy--and The Studio, for which she earned an Emmy nomination last year.

She won an Emmy in 2020 for her portrayal of Moira Rose on Schitt's Creek and previously earned an Emmy in 1982 for her work on SCTV Network. Over the course of her career, O'Hara has received eight additional nominations for acting and writing. In 2025, she was a double nominee, earning recognition for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's The Last of Us, as well as for her comedic performance in The Studio.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto. She joined the city's Second City company at age 20, first serving as an understudy to Gilda Radner and moving up to the main cast when Radner left to become part of the original Saturday Night Live ensemble, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

More details regarding her demise are awaited. She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke. (ANI)

