Catherine O'Hara, a Canadian-born comic actor and SCTV alum who starred as Macaulay Culkin's harried mother in two Home Alone movies and won an Emmy as the dramatically ditzy wealthy matriarch Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, died Friday (January 30). She was 71. O'Hara died at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness," according to a statement from her agency, Creative Artists Agency.

Celebs Pay Tribute to Catherine O'Hara

Macaulay Culkin: "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later" — the actor, who played O'Hara's son in two Home Alone movies, on Instagram. Macaulay Culkin Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Home Alone Star Reunites With Catherine O’Hara and Brenda Song (View Pics).

Macaulay Culkin Pays Tribute to Catherine O'Hara – See Post:

Meryl Streep: "Catherine O'Hara brought love and light to our world, through whipsmart compassion for the collection of eccentrics she portrayed...such a loss for her family and friends, and the audience she graced as friends." — the actor, who co-starred with O'Hara in Heartburn, in a statement.

Pedro Pascal: "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always" — the actor, who worked with O'Hara on the second season of The Last of Us, on Instagram.

Pedro Pascal Pays Tribute to Catherine O'Hara – See Post:

Kevin Nealon: "Catherine O'Hara changed how so many of us understand comedy and humanity. From the chaos and heart of Home Alone to the unforgettable precision of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, she created characters we'll rewatch again and again." — the comedian and actor, on social media.

Craig Mazin: "Catherine O'Hara was not only a legend, she was one of the most decent people I've ever known, much less worked with. We're all just devastated by this news. Our thoughts are with her family." — the The Last of Us showrunner, in a statement.

