Washington DC [US], March 13 (ANI): The 'Radio Days' actor Seth Green has joined the cast of the American sitcom series 'The Conners' for the upcoming seventh and final season, reported Deadline.

Green will play Chad, Darlene's new friend who is going through a separation from his wife, in a three-episode arc. "Chad and Darlene confide in each other and bond, a little too closely, over their similar biting humor," according to Deadline.

Also Read | Indian Idol 15: Singer Shreya Ghoshal Breaks Down in Tears As She Sees Her Parents on Singing Reality Show, Says She Felt Like a '5-Year-Old Girl' Again (Watch Video).

The Roseanne follow-up series will kick off its final, abbreviated six-episode season on Wednesday, March 26, on ABC, it said.

The series also stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R Ferguson as Ben.

Also Read | Soundarya Death Case: Late Actress' Husband GS Raghu Refutes Claims of Mohan Babu's Involvement and Illegal Property Acquisition.

As per Deadline, the show follows the journey of Dan, Jackie, Darlene and Becky as they grapple with parenthood, marriage, financial pressures and aging in working-class America.

Through it all--the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns--with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Green is set to begin production on The High Stakes, a thriller from Steven Paul's SP Media Group. The film is slated for distribution by Paramount Global Content Distribution next year, as per Deadline.

The actor has appeared in films such the Austin Powers trilogy opposite Mike Meyers, Can't Hardly Wait alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt, Without a Paddle, opposite Dax Shepherd, Rat Race with Whoopi Goldberg and Old Dogs opposite Robin Williams among others.

His television work includes Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Dads, Broad City, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grey's Anatomy, That '70s Show, MadTV and Entourage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)