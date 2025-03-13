Nearly two decades after the tragic demise of actress Soundarya, the case has once again come into the spotlight with allegations against veteran actor Mohan Babu. In response to the resurfacing controversy, Soundarya’s husband, GS Raghu, has issued an official statement denying all allegations linking Mohan Babu to any illegal property acquisitions. The controversy stems from a recently filed complaint, which alleges that Mohan Babu was involved in a property dispute with Soundarya and her brother, Amarnath, before their tragic deaths in a plane crash on April 17, 2004, in Bengaluru. Reports at the time suggested that Soundarya was pregnant, and her family faced difficulties in recovering her remains. Soundarya Death Case Resurfaces; Complaint Filed Against Mohan Babu in Andhra Pradesh – Here’s Why.

Statement From GS Raghu

Soundarya’s husband, GS Raghu, has called the claims ‘baseless’ and has firmly denied any allegations against Mohan Babu. According to Telugu360, his statement reads, “From past few days there is a false news about the property at Hyderabad with respect to Shri Mohan Babu sir and Smt Soundarya. I want to deny the baseless news which has spread across regarding to the property. To clarify, I confirm that there is no property illegally acquired by Shri Mohan Babu sir from my wife Late Smt Soundarya. We never had any land transactions with him as far my knowledge is concerned.”

GS Raghu further emphasised the long-standing bond between his family and Mohan Babu, stating, “I have known Shri Mohan Babu sir from past 25+ years and share a strong and good friendship. Our families, my wife, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law have always maintained a deep bonding of mutual trust and respect. I respect Shri Mohan Babu sir on this and wanted to share the truth with you all. We share a good rapport and are a family with Shri Mohan Babu sir. In this aspect I want to confirm again that we don’t have any property transactions related to this with Shri Mohan Babu sir. Since this is a false news and request you all, to stop spreading the wrong news across. Request you all, Let’s end up at this given point of time.” Mohan Babu Apologises for Attacking TV9 Journalist and Clarifies That Family Dispute Led to the Unfortunate Incident (View Post).

According to News18 Kannada, a complainant named Chittimallu has alleged that Soundarya and her brother refused to sell six acres of land in Shamshabad’s Jalpalli village to Mohan Babu. The complaint claims that after the crash, Mohan Babu illegally took possession of the land. Furthermore, the complainant has requested police protection, citing threats allegedly linked to Mohan Babu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 02:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).