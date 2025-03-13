Mumbai, March 13: In a heartwarming moment on the popular singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 15,’ Shreya Ghoshal was overcome with emotion upon seeing her parents on stage. Reflecting on the experience, she described feeling like a ‘5-year-old girl’ again as memories of her childhood and the profound influence of her parents flooded back. Shreya took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet video of her birthday celebrations on the sets of Indian Idol.

For the caption, she wrote, “A day full of infinite surprises at the Indian Idol set on my birthday With tears of joy in my eyes, I really felt like a 5 year old girl, when I saw my parents on the indian idol stage.. The whole life went in a flashback in front of my eyes.. every single person in the team, my friends, the contestants made it so special! Love you @vishaldadlani @badboyshah @sonytvofficial @fremantleindia God has been kind to me.” ‘Life Came at Full Circle’: Shreya Ghoshal Pens Appreciation Note for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Humility’ After Bumping Into Him at IIFA 2025 (See Post).

The video shows the singer receiving a sweet surprise on the sets of the singing reality show. She got emotional seeing her parents on the stage. The clip also shows Shreya cutting the birthday cake along with her family and co-judges. Ghoshal turned a year older on March 12. ‘Borderline Raunchy’: Shreya Ghoshal Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ of Her ‘Chikni Chameli’ Item Song Featuring Katrina Kaif (Watch Video).

Shreya Ghoshal Shares Video of Her Birthday

Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal recently gave scintillating performances at the IIFA 2025. She also dropped a video wherein Shah Rukh was seen walking up to her after posing for the media. She also shared a picture with SRK from the green carpet of the event. Shreya captioned the post, “This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star @iamsrk loved by all for a reason!! At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories.”

