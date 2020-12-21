Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated fans to stunning sun-kissed, and monochromatic pictures as he posed in a garden.

The 'Kabir Singh' actor took to Instagram and posted a couple of selfies that showcased his killer looks. In the first snap, Kapoor is seen posing effortlessly as he lies down on the grass sporting a black hoodie and chunky black shades.

The 'Kismat Konnection' star posted another close-up snap in which he looks off the camera amidst the rich flora in the park's background.

The 'Haider' star did not caption any of the photographs.

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, celebrity followers including Kanika Kapoor and over 4 lakh fans left fire and red heart emoticons on it in the comments section.

Of late, the 'Padmaavat' star has been updating fans about his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Last week, he celebrated the shooting wrap-up of his upcoming sports drama film 'Jersey' with other cast and crew members of the flick.

'Jersey' is a Hindi-remake of a Telugu film of the same name helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. After Vikas Bahl's 'Shaandaar', the sports drama would see father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and son Shahid sharing screen space together.

Film 'Jersey' revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late thirties because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. (ANI)

