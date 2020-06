New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Bollywood film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's production house has acquired rights to the best-selling historical epic 'The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company' by historian-writer William Dalrymple.

On Tuesday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on Twitter and also revealed that the production house, Roy Kapur Films, will adapt the book into a series.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Urges Everyone to Stop the Blame Game, Says 'Stand For What's Right Without Using Sushant's Death As An Excuse'.

"#Update: #SiddharthRoyKapur's production house #RoyKapurFilms acquires rights of #WilliamDalrymple's bestseller #TheAnarchy: The Relentless Rise Of The East India Company... Will adapt the book into a series," his tweet read.

Released in 2019, the book chronicles how the East India Company rose to prominence in the second half of the 18th century, in the backdrop of the fall of the Mughal Empire. (ANI)

Also Read | Krishna and His Leela Teaser: Ravikanth Perepu's Film Focuses on New-Gen Romance (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)