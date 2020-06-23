2020 has been a massive disappointment and a heartbreaker particularly for those who are fans of Bollywood and Indian cinema. This is the year that we have lost some amazing gems from the industry such as Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and more recently, Sushant Singh Rajput. It has been hard to get over the sad demise of these actors mainly because they have been loved icons in Indian cinema. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has come as a huge shock and unfortunately, rather than mourning his loss and celebrating his legacy, his passing has led to a blame game spreading negativity on social media. Recently actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan addressed the same in an Instagram post. Irrfan Khan's Son Babil's Reply To An Instagram User Urging Him To Unfollow Star Kids Is Totally Apt.

Babil took to Instagram to share a post about losing his father Irrfan and Sushant, calling them 'very sincere people' whose loss has been unfathomable. In a beautifully worded post, Babil asked fans and netizens to remember Sushant for his work rather than exploiting his death for one's agenda. He wrote, "I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse, if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot.)"Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Mourns the Loss, Gives Out a Strong Message for Mental Health Management.

Check Out Babil's Post Here:

Babil also spoke about how the negativity spread due to the blame game leaves nothing but despair for family and those close to the actor. He said, "I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg spin deliveries bouncing off spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss."

