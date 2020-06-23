Ravikanth Perepu is here with a new film titled as Krishna and His Leela. The film's teaser shows a young couple flirting with each other and getting involved in a sexual relationship. They are also seen having a gala time with their friends in a trip, exchanging glances and bonding with each other. Not much of the story is revealed in the recently released video but it sure highlights the chemistry of the protagonists. The film stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor ,Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead.

Just like other many films, Perepu has decided to go the OTT way for this one too. During lockdown, many filmmakers have ditched the traditional theatrical release. The pandemic has forced many of them to check out the new way of releasing films by collaborating with digital platforms.

Here's The Teaser:

As this is a film based on youngsters, it might definitely get a large chunk of audience through digital platform. It is a no brainer that the youngsters right now are opting for this medium of watching movies and series. Hence, garnering viewership will hopefully not be an issue. Stay tuned here for more updates on the same.

