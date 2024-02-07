Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's 'Hasee Toh Phasee' has clocked 10 years since its theatrical release. In the movie, the audience just loved the chemistry between the two actors.

As the movie turned 10, Sidharth and Parineeti celebrated it in a special way through their Instagram posts.

Parineeti turned to Instagram to post an edited video of herself and other team members discussing the film. She described the video as a "gift that just keeps on giving," and stated that people frequently approach her and tell her they viewed it.Karan Johar, the film's producer, described it as "one of the most special films." Filmmaker Vinil Mathew refers to it as his "first love." Film writer, Harshvardhan Kulkarni, and co-composer, Shekhar Ravjiani, also talked about it.

The video also shows some behind-the-camera scenes. "The oxygen to our double hydrogen has turned 10 and created a life of its own in everyones hearts!, " Parineeti wrote in the caption.

Taking to Instagram stories, Sidharth shared a video montage of the scenes from the film and wrote, "#HaseeTohPhasee My first love story. Thank you for all the love! #10yearsofHaseeTohPhasee."

Helmed by Vinil Mathew and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2014 and the romantic comedy-drama film received positive responses from the audience. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, with Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena and Neena Kulkarni. (ANI)

