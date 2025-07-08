Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra paid a heartfelt tribute to Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra on his 26th death anniversary.

Batra, who laid down his life during the Kargil War in 1999, is remembered across the nation every year on July 7 for his courage and sacrifice.

Sidharth, who portrayed Captain Batra in the 2021 film 'Shershaah,' took to social media to remember the brave soldier. The actor shared a series of throwback photos of the late Captain. One of the pictures shows Batra posing in uniform against a backdrop of rocky mountains, while another is a close-up showing his strong yet calm expression.

Along with the pictures, Sidharth wrote a caption that read, "To Captain Vikram Batra, your story continues to move and inspire us. Thank you for showing us the meaning of true strength. Remembering you today, on the day you gave everything for the nation."

Captain Batra was a valiant officer of the Indian Army. On July 7, 1999, during the Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan, he was killed in action. For his unmatched bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour. The day is now observed as Balidan Diwas, meaning the Day of Sacrifice, in his memory.

Sidharth's portrayal of the war hero in Shershaah received praise from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan and produced by Dharma Productions, the film also starred Kiara Advani in a key role and was released on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next film Param Sundari, where he stars opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film directed is by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. (ANI)

