Mumbai, February 21: In a remarkable act of philanthropy, the city of Osaka has received an anonymous donation of 21 kilograms of gold bars, valued at approximately INR 30 crore. The gold, worth about 540 million yen or 3.6 million US dollars, was left with a note requesting that the proceeds be used to modernise the city’s aging water infrastructure.

21 Gold Bars, One Clear Message

City officials confirmed that the donation was discovered in a bag at a municipal office earlier this week. Inside were 21 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram.

The brief handwritten note contained no identifying details about the donor. It simply requested that the funds be used to ensure the safety and reliability of Osaka's water supply. Authorities have stated that they will respect the donor's wish to remain anonymous.

Boost for Osaka’s Water Infrastructure

Like many major Japanese cities, Osaka is facing challenges related to aging water pipelines. Much of the existing network was installed during Japan’s rapid economic growth phase in the mid 20th century and has now exceeded its intended lifespan.

Like many major Japanese cities, Osaka is facing challenges related to aging water pipelines. Much of the existing network was installed during Japan's rapid economic growth phase in the mid 20th century and has now exceeded its intended lifespan.

The city has already been implementing a long term replacement plan, but budget constraints have slowed progress. The unexpected INR 30 crore windfall is expected to accelerate repairs in high priority areas and strengthen resilience against earthquakes and leaks.

Gold to Be Liquidated for Public Works

Officials said the gold bars have been moved to a secure location and will be sold through official channels. The proceeds will be integrated into the city’s upcoming fiscal budget dedicated to public works and water system upgrades.

A spokesperson from the mayor’s office expressed gratitude, saying the contribution would directly support efforts to make the city’s infrastructure safer and more reliable.

The extraordinary donation stands out not only for its value but also for its form. While anonymous giving is not uncommon in Japan, a contribution of this scale in physical gold has surprised many and captured public imagination.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

