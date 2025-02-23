Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Singer Kailash Kher took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam in the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday morning. He was joined by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra for the holy dip.

The singer called Mahakumbh, one of the largest sacred gatherings in the world, a 'proud moment' for India. While talking to ANI Kailash said,

"A lot of saints have gathered at the Mahakumbh. Everyone is smiling and is continuing their spiritual journeys. I received the opportunity for a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the great Mahakumbh. It is a proud moment for all of us"

On the same day, film producer Boney Kapoor visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Speaking to ANI, Kapoor shared his experience and recalled his past visits to Prayagraj. He added that although he had visited the place before, he had never witnessed such a massive crowd and spiritual atmosphere.

"I have come here many times, but once, I had brought my grandfather's ashes. After that, I came for an event in Prayagraj, but I had never seen such a sight before. The entire atmosphere here... There are so many people in our India. I now believe that our country has a population of 140 crore, 150 crore," he said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 607.4 million devotees took a dip in the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, till 2 pm on Sunday.

The information department of the UP government said that as of Sunday, nearly 8.773 million people have taken holy dip.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 620 million devotees visited the Mahakumbh mela at Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the authorities managing the Mahakumbh Mela have implemented extensive crowd control measures at Ayodhya Dham Railway Station to ensure smooth management and safety.

The Mahakumbh Mela, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. (ANI)

