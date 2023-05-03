Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller series 'Dahaad' on Wednesday, unveiled the official trailer of the film.

Taking to Instagram, actor Sonakshi Sinha dropped the trailer which she captioned, "She'll uncover the truth... no matter what it takes. #DahaadOnPrime, New Series and my digital debut out on May 12 only on @primevideoin trailer out now - dekho aur batao kaisa laga!"

The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, and is directed by Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi.

'Dahaad' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 12, 2023.

The series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

Dahaad's riveting trailer unveils the fierce tension at the local police station where Anjali Bhaati, played by Sonakshi Sinha and her colleagues are on the lookout for an unsuspecting serial killer who is on the loose. What begins as a series of mysterious disappearances sets off an investigative hunt as they race against time, collecting together clues before another innocent woman loses her life.

Talking about the series, Sonakshi Sinha said, "Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, it is also the first ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I've played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video."

Vijay Varma said, "Dahaad is a gritty-and-gripping shot of adrenaline in a way that is nothing short of special. It is also the most challenging-yet-rewarding character I have played. Anand is a simple teacher, a family man who spends his weekends teaching under privileged kids. But there is more to him than meets the eye, and that is where the mystery lies! Reema and Zoya are some of the finest filmmakers of our time, and with Dahaad, they've taken it a notch higher. I'm thrilled to be associated with this series and to reunite with Excel Entertainment, Tiger Baby and Prime Video. After seeing the positive response at Berlinale, I'm looking forward to how viewers react to it, both India and overseas." (ANI)

