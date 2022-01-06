Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The original script of Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray's classic Ghare Baire will soon be released, announced the West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA).

The original hand-written script was accessed with the help of Ray's family and the binding process of copies is about to begin, WBFJA general secretary Nirmal Dhar told PTI.

The script was scheduled to be released at the WBFJA Awards on January 16 to mark Ray's birth centenary, but it had to be cancelled because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, he said.

"We will wait for an appropriate occasion for the release, preferably the award ceremony to be held when the situation becomes conducive. But certainly, we wish this can be done on the centenary year," Dhar said.

Ghare Baire, made by Ray in 1985, had the freedom movement and the boycott of foreign-made goods as its backdrop.

Soumitra Chatterjee, Victor Banerjee and Swatilekha Sengupta played the lead characters.

