Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Two days after Marathi actor Kiran Mane expressed disappointment over his sudden ouster from TV programme "Mulgi Zali Ho", the channel airing the show Star Pravah on Sunday claimed he was fired due to his misconduct towards his co-actors and unit members on the sets.

The Marathi-language drama highlights an important social issue about girl child and the stereotypes around it.

"Mulgi Zali Ho" revolves around Mau, an unwanted girl child born into a family that desperately wanted a boy. Mane plays the role of Vilas Patil, Mau's cold and distant father.

Mane had earlier told PTI that he was conveyed by the channel on Thursday night to not report for the show's shoot, alleging he was unofficially removed from the project over his strong political views on social media.

In a lengthy statement, Star Pravah said the allegations levelled by Mane are "baseless and contrived".

"It is unfortunate that such allegations have been made," the statement read.

In the note, the channel further claimed that Mane has been removed over his misconduct following complaints from female artists.

"The production house has confirmed that the decision to dismiss Mr. Mane from the show was on account of his misconduct with several co-artists on the show, in particular, the female protagonist of the show.

"Several complaints were made by his co-actors, director, and other unit members of the show against his continuous disrespectful and offensive behaviour towards them," the note said.

The channel also claimed that it had issued several warnings to Mane in the past over his behavior.

"Despite numerous warnings given to Mr. Mane, he continued to behave in the same manner violating the basic decency and decorum on the sets of the show.

"Given our zero-tolerance policy for any kind of disrespectful behaviour towards women, we support the decision to dismiss him from the show," the channel said in the statement.

Star Pravah said they are "committed" to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for their artists, in particular, women.

"Mulgi Zali Ho” also stars Sharvani Pillai, Divya Pugaonkar and Yogesh Sohoni in lead roles.

