Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): 'Star Wives' actor Leon Brown came out as a transgender and shared the news on social media, by penning a heartfelt note.

In a long Instagram post, the actor who prefers to be attributed as 'they/them' revealed that they were ready to 'share' their 'favourite self with the world', reported Page Six.

"Here's me... to let you know that i am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them. I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," wrote the 26-year-old.

Brown confessed that they learnt about being a transgender when they were 'pretty young', reported Page Six. Growing up in 'gendered & restrictive' background Browne disclosed that they continued to identify as a woman. However, now they are ready to uphold the 'incredibly genderqueer, trans' version of themselves.

"Unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive. So i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman. And here's the thing, i'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world, and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic." shared the star with pride, as reported by Page Six.

Urging everyone to call Brown as 'they/them', the 'Star Wives' actor clarified that their name was 'Leo or Leon' and requested people to use the 'correct pronouns'.

"If you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way," wrote Brown.

Leon Brown is currently engaged to their long time partner Audrey Kriss, reported Page Six. Kriss also came out as a transgender in December, the previous year. (ANI)

