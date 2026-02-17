In a recent appearance on the popular podcast Las Culturistas (aired February 11, 2026), Academy Award-winning actress Laura Dern revisited the professional and personal fallout she experienced after participating in a pivotal moment in television history. Speaking with hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, Dern reflected on the 1997 "Puppy Episode" of the sitcom Ellen, in which Ellen DeGeneres became the first lead character on a U.S. network sitcom to come out as gay. Dern, who portrayed Susan the love interest who sparks Ellen Morgan’s self-realisation described the duality of the experience: a moment of profound beauty followed by years of intense cultural hostility.

Laura Dern Recalls Ellen DeGeneres’ Emotional Scene

Dern emotionally recounted the filming of the iconic airport scene, where DeGeneres spoke the words "I’m gay" out loud for the first time. The actress noted that they did not rehearse the specific moment to maintain its emotional authenticity. “It makes me emotional, but I was holding her hands as they were shaking,” Dern told the hosts. “And she was looking in my eyes, saying for the first time, 'I’m gay,' out loud with people watching. And the privilege, the luxury of feeling it for someone in a moment was so beautiful.”

The Immediate Backlash

Despite the high ratings and the presence of guest stars like Oprah Winfrey and Demi Moore, the aftermath was marked by what Dern described as "brutality." The cast and crew transitioned from a celebratory atmosphere to one defined by safety concerns and financial losses. “The assumption is you’re gonna do this thing and, thank God, people will wake up, love their relatives and their neighbours, see them... Culture will catch up,” Dern said. “Instead, the world went, ‘No. No. No.’”

The actress revealed that the production faced bomb threats, forcing the set to be swarmed by police during rehearsals. For Dern, the professional consequences were immediate; despite recently starring in the global blockbuster Jurassic Park, her work offers notably "just stopped" for a period of time following the episode’s airing.

Laura Dern Reflects on Cultural Impact

Despite the personal toll, Dern emphasised that the episode remains one of the most significant achievements of her career. She noted that while culture took decades to "catch up," the impact on the LGBTQ+ community was immediate and lasting. The actress shared stories of fans and members of the Gay Men’s Choir of Los Angeles who have approached her over the years to thank her for being a part of the episode. “That is culture,” Dern remarked. “Culture is doing it when nobody’s caught up.”

