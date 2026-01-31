Malaysian Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan Says ‘Work Stress Makes People Gay’, Issues Clarification After Facing Backlash Over His Comments

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Mumbai, January 31: A senior Malaysian official has sparked significant public debate and online criticism following remarks that linked workplace stress to the development of LGBTQ+ "lifestyles". Dr Zulkifli Hasan, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department for Religious Affairs, made the comments in a written parliamentary reply on January 29. The statement has since gone viral, with human rights advocates and social media users questioning the scientific and social basis of his claims.

The Parliamentary Statement

The controversy began when Dr Zulkifli responded to a query from opposition MP Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff regarding trends and statistics of the LGBTQ+ community in Malaysia. In his written response, Zulkifli cited a 2017 academic study to suggest that several factors could influence an individual’s involvement in "LGBT-related behaviour". Malaysia: Man Takes Illegal Sea Route To Visit Pregnant Second Wife in Indonesia, Says 1st Wife Had His Passport After Arrest.

According to the minister, these factors included social influences, previous sexual experiences, insufficient religious practice, and work-related stress. "The study emphasized that a combination of these elements may contribute to the development of LGBT-related behavior," he stated. He further noted that between 2022 and 2025, authorities had recorded 135 cases involving arrests or prosecutions related to LGBTQ+ activities under the country's Sharia and civil laws.

Backlash and Scientific Rebuttal

The remarks were met with immediate ridicule and concern. On social media, users shared the "work stress" claim with satirical comments, while advocacy groups like Justice for Sisters labelled the statement as "misinformation". Experts pointed out that major global health organisations do not recognise stress or environmental factors as causes for sexual orientation.

Critics argue that framing LGBTQ+ identity as a consequence of external pressures like stress reinforces harmful stigmas. They suggest that such narratives could be used to justify "corrective" interventions that lack scientific merit.

Who is Dr Zulkifli Hasan?

Dr Zulkifli Hasan is a prominent academic-turned-politician who was promoted to the position of Minister of Religious Affairs in December 2025.

Academic Background: Before entering the cabinet, he served as a Professor of Sharia at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) and held the position of Deputy Rector at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM).

Expertise: He holds a PhD in Islamic Finance from Durham University in the UK and is widely recognised for his expertise in Sharia governance and Islamic banking.

Political Standing: Unlike many of his peers, Zulkifli is a Senator and serves as an independent professional within Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s "Unity Government." He is often seen as a bridge between progressive administration goals and Malaysia’s conservative religious framework. Super Commuter! Indian-Origin Woman Takes Daily Flights From Penang to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia To Work at AirAsia, Check Her Story (Watch Video).

Minister Calls for "Tabayyun"

Following the uproar, Dr Zulkifli issued a clarification, urging the public to read his full parliamentary reply rather than relying on snippets. He invoked the Islamic concept of "Tabayyun" - meaning to verify or seek the truth - stating that his words were taken out of context.

However, he reiterated the government's firm stance, stating that the Prime Minister’s Department rejects the "normalization" of LGBTQ+ identities, as they are viewed as contradictory to the country's religious and social values.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (South China Morning Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).