New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The 16th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has unveiled its power-packed nominations, which feature blockbuster and critically acclaimed films and OTT series like 'Stree 2', 'Homebound', 'Black Warrant', 'Baksho Bondi', 'L2 Empuraan', and 'Maharaj' among others.

Supported by the Victorian Government, the Melbourne Film Festival will run from August 14 to 24. The highly anticipated awards night will take place on August 15.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh Makes First Public Appearance After 'Sardaar Ji 3' Controversy, Greets Paparazzi With Smile and Folded Hands (Watch Video).

The winners will be selected by an esteemed jury comprising some of the most respected names in Australian cinema and cultural landscape, including Garth Davis, director of Dev Patel- Nicole Kidman's 'LION', Theatre Director and Film Producer, Nadia Tass.

With projects considered from June 15, 2024, to June 14, 2025, and OTT nominations restricted to platforms available in Australia, this year's lineup spans mainstream superhits, indie revelations, regional gems, and binge-worthy series.

Also Read | 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Varun Dhawan's FIRST Look From Shashank Khaitan's Comedy-Drama Out; Janhvi Kapoor Co-Starrer To Release on THIS Date (View Poster).

Among the most-nominated films and shows are 'Superboys of Malegaon', 'Maharaj', and 'L2: Empuraan'. On the streaming front, 'Paatal Lok 2', 'CA Topper', and 'Manorathangal' dominate the series categories, as per the press note by IFFM.

Let us take a look at the nominations of OTT series and films at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025.

Best Film

HomeboundKalki 2898ADL2 : Empuraan MaharajMeiyazhagan Stree 2Superboys of Malegaon

Best Indie Film

Angammal Baksho bondi (Shadowbox)BoongFeminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)Humans in the loop Village Rockstars 2 We are Faheem and Karun

Best Actor (Male)

Abhishek Bachchan - I Want to Talk Adarsh Gourav - Superboys of Malegaon Gugun Kipgen - BoongIshaan Khatter - HomeboundJunaid Khan - MaharajManoj Bajpayee - The FableMohanlal - L2 : Empuraan Vishal Jethwa - Homebound

Best Actor (Female)

Anjali Sivaraman - Bad Girl Bhanita Das - Village Rockstars 2 Geetha Kailasam - Angammal Kareena Kapoor Khan - The Buckingham MurdersShamla Hamza - Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima)Sharmila Tagore - Puratawn Shraddha Kapoor - Stree 2Tillotama Shome - Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox)

Best Director

Aranya Sahay - Humans in the loop Lakshmipriya Devi - BoongNeeraj Ghaywan - HomeboundOnir - We are Faheem and Karun Reema Kagti - Superboys of Malegoan Rima Das - Village Rockstars 2 Varsha Bharath - Bad Girls Vipin Radhakrishnan - Angammal

Best Web Series

Black WarrantGyaarah GyaarahKhauf Kota Factory Season 3ManorathangalPaatal Lok Season 2Thallivattam Palayam Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Female) - Web Series

Ananya Pandey - Call Me BaeMonika Panwar - Khauf Nimisha Sajayan - Dabba CartelParvathy Thiruvothu - ManorathangalRasika Dugal - Mirzapur 3Shabana Azmi - Dabba CartelTillotamma Shome - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Best Actor (Male) - Web Series

Abhishek Kumar - Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam Ali Fazal - Mirzapur Season 3Jaideep Ahlawat - Paatal Lok Season 2Jitendra Kumar - Kota Factory Season 3Mammootty : Manorathangal Manav Kaul - Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Zahaan Kapoor - Black Warrant

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is also set to attend the festival as the Chief Guest. Apart from him, actor-comedian Vir Das has also been invited by the festival organisers as a chief guest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)