Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 27 (ANI): The filming of Sudheer Babu's new film has started.

Harshavardhan has come on board to helm the yet-to-be-titled project. The film was launched a few days ago, and the team began regular shoot in Hyderabad today.

Also Read | Ranjish Hi Sahi Teaser: Mahesh Bhatt's Series Featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri and Amala Paul to Release on Voot Select (Watch Video).

Touted as an action entertainer, the upcoming film will feature Sudheer Babu alongside other noted stars. The complete details about the rest of the cast and crew will be revealed soon by the makers.

Several images from the shoot have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the images, one can see Sudheer Babu sporting a moustache with garland around his neck.

Also Read | Demi Lovato Shares a Video as She Shows Off Her Fierce and Fresh Haircut Before New Year - WATCH.

Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao will jointly produce it under the Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP banner. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)