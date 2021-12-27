Demi Lovato is all set for a fresh start before hitting the new year. As per E! News, the 29-year-old pop star, who came out as non-binary in May and uses the pronouns they/them, debuted a dramatic hair transformation on Christmas Day. Demi Lovato Dedicates Her New Song 'Unforgettable' to a Friend Who Died From Addiction.

Taking to Instagram, the 'I Love Me' singer shared a video montage of their fiery buzzcut. In the short video clip, Demi struck several poses that showed off their new 'do. They captioned their Instagram, "Shot on FaceTime by @angelokritikos," adding the hashtag, "#freshstart." Demi Lovato and 'Bachelorette' Star Mike Johnson Call It Quits on Their Relationship?

The 'Confident' singer's latest transformation comes four months after they opened up about becoming their "most authentic self." As per E! News, in August, Demi explained how calling off their engagement to Max Ehrich in September 2020 was the "best thing" to ever happen.

Check Out Demi Lovato's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

"When I said goodbye to that relationship," Demi told Kate Sosin during the 19th Represents 2021 Virtual Summit, "I also said goodbye to everything that was holding me back from being my most authentic self." They added, "It was the dissolvement of all things that had held me back from identifying as the person I do today." These days, Demi appears to be living true to themself.

