Goa (Panaji) [India], November 26 (ANI): Two days after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the 15th edition of the Sunburn festival will not be held this year, the organisers, on Friday, issued a new statement, saying they are conducting the music event on a smaller scale.

The statement was shared on the festival's official Instagram page.

"This press note is issued with respect to the recent speculation about Sunburn festival Goa in the media. Percept Live would like to clarify that an initial application was made to host Sunburn Festival at Vagator in Goa at a similar mega scale as it used to take place earlier. Under advice from the Government of Goa, it was decided to not pursue this mega festival any further due to covid pandemic. Hence the Sunburn mega festival is not taking place in Goa this year," the statement read.

Organised by Percept Live, Sunburn will be held from December 27 to December 29 at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa.

"However bearing in mind the improving situation and with nightlife & events slowly making a come-back, Percept has tied up with Hilltop, vagator to produce a smaller limited capacity Sunburn event from 27-29th Dec at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa. This event is being organized with the support of the requisite authorities. The planning for the same is currently underway and Percept looks forward to welcoming the fans in Goa very soon," the statement concluded.

The festival was not held in Goa last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

