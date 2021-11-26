Actor Adivi Sesh, on Friday, visited the site of the Police Martyrs Memorial to mark the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack. Taking to Instagram, Adivi shared a few pictures of him paying homage to the martyrs who lost their lives in the horrific incident. Akshay Kumar Pens a Heartfelt Note As He Remembers the Victims and Martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack.

"At the #mumbaipolice memorial for the #martyrs of 26/11 CP office. Mumbai," he captioned the post. The martyrs' memorial has been relocated from the original site at Police Gymkhana in Marine Drive to the police headquarters at Crawford Market due to the ongoing work on the Coastal Road project. 26/11: Virat Kohli, Wasim Jaffer, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians Pay Tributes to Martyrs on 13th Anniversary of Mumbai Terror Attacks.

Speaking of Adivi, he will be seen playing the 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, in Mahesh Babu's film 'Major'.

