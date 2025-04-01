Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Actress Sydney Sweeney and her fiance, businessman Jonathan Davino, have called off their engagement and parted ways after seven years together, according to E! News.

The news comes after Sweeney was spotted reuniting with her 'Anyone But You' co-star Glen Powell at his sister's wedding in Texas over the weekend, fueling rumours of a split.

Sweeney and Davino, who got engaged in 2022, had been planning their wedding, with the actress even spotted carrying a garment bag out of a bridal store in Los Angeles in April 2024, as per E! News.

Earlier, in an interview, Sweeney shared her vision for her big day, and said, "What girl doesn't create a Pinterest board for their wedding? I started making that when I was like 10," as quoted by E! News.

While Sweeney has kept her relationship with Davino largely private, she has spoken about the challenges of maintaining a steady relationship in the entertainment industry.

"I've been in a steady relationship for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age," she said.

The split was reportedly hinted at earlier this month when Sweeney deleted a PDA photo with Davino from her Instagram account. (ANI)

