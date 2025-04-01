CinemaCon 2025, organised by Cinema United - an American trade organisation representing movie theatre owners - kicked off on March 31, with Sony Pictures hosting the first panel. The production house shared several exciting updates, including the title reveal of the highly anticipated Spider-Man 4, starring Tom Holland, and the main cast announcement for Sam Mendes’ The Beatles biopics. The Beatles Final Song 'Now and Then': John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr's Last Track Streaming Now, Thanks to AI.

Here are the major updates from Sony’s panel at CinemaCon 2025:

28 Years Later

Danny Boyle took to the stage to present an exclusive trailer for his upcoming film, set to hit theatres on June 20. The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes, with Cillian Murphy also confirmed to appear in the sequel. It was announced that 28 Years Later will be followed by two more films. The next instalment, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, directed by Nia DaCosta, has already wrapped up production with Fiennes also part of the film and is set to release on January 16, 2026.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

The sequel to the 2023 animated hit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which ended on a major cliffhanger, has finally received a release date. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is scheduled to premiere on June 4, 2027. Producer Phil Lord and directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson confirmed that this instalment will be the biggest Spider-Verse film yet.

'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Release Date

Caught Stealing

The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s Caught Stealing premiered during the panel. This marks the director’s first venture into the heist thriller genre. The film stars Austin Butler, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Vincent D’Onofrio, Matt Smith, and Bad Bunny, and is set for release on August 29, 2025.

'Caught Stealing' Trailer Deets

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

CinemaCon 2025 also saw the premiere of the first trailer for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, directed by Kogonada (Columbus, After Yang). This romantic drama features Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Billy Magnussen. The film is set to be released on September 19, 2025.

Resident Evil

Zach Cregger, director of the acclaimed horror film Barbarian, is helming the next Resident Evil adaptation. Taking the stage at CinemaCon, he described his vision for the film as a “wild ride” and emphasised that it would differ significantly from Paul WS Anderson’s previous adaptations. He stated, “The movie I’m making is unlike any of the previous adaptations. It follows a central protagonist on a journey from point A to point B as they descend into hell.” Resident Evil is set to premiere on September 18, 2026.

GOAT

Producer Stephen Curry presented exclusive footage from GOAT, an upcoming animated sports film about basketball-playing goats. Tyree Dillihay directed the film, which is set for release on February 13, 2026.

'GOAT' First Look

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The trailer for the upcoming slasher reboot/sequel, I Know What You Did Last Summer, was unveiled, featuring a new cast - including Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, and Chase Sui Wonders - alongside returning stars Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr, reprising their roles from the first two films. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the movie is set to release on July 18, 2025.

'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Trailer Deets

Karate Kid: Legends

Exclusive footage from Karate Kid: Legends, featuring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio, and Ben Wang, was showcased at the convention. One scene confirmed that Chan’s Mr Han is aware of Mr. Miyagi’s legacy, leading him to seek out Daniel LaRusso to pass on Miyagi’s teachings to his new protégé, played by Wang. Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends is scheduled for release on May 30, 2025.

Ben Wang and Ralph Macchio at CinemeCon 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel’s Spider-Man 4 now has an official title: Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi) takes over directing duties from Jon Watts. Speaking on stage, Cretton expressed his excitement, stating that he and his team are deeply invested in every detail of the film. Tom Holland, currently filming Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, appeared via video call. Rumours suggest Robert Downey Jr and Andrew Garfield may appear in the film, though Holland is the only confirmed cast member so far. The film is slated for release on July 31, 2026.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Title Reveal and Release Date

The Beatles Biopics

The long-rumoured four-part Beatles biopic series was officially confirmed by Sony, with producer Tom Rothman introducing the main cast: Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. The films will be directed by Sam Mendes.

'The Beatles' Cast and Release Date

Jumanji 3

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) has been confirmed, with Jake Kasdan returning as director. While the cast has not yet been officially announced, it is expected that Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan will reprise their roles. Jumanji 3 is set for release on December 11, 2026.

Grandgear

Japanese filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki (Godzilla Minus One) is set to make his Hollywood debut with Grandgear. No additional details have been revealed yet.

Starship Troopers

Sony has confirmed a new Starship Troopers film, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9, Chappie, Elysium). Further details remain under wraps.

The Legend of Zelda

A live-action adaptation of the beloved video game The Legend of Zelda has been officially announced, with Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) directing. No additional details have been disclosed.

The Breadwinner

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze stars in The Breadwinner, a new film directed by Eric Appel (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story). The film is scheduled to release on March 13, 2026.

Nate Bargatze Confirms 'The Breadwinner'

Klara and the Sun

Taika Waititi’s upcoming film Klara and the Sun was also confirmed, with Jenna Ortega in the lead role. Based on the novel of the same name, the film’s release date has not yet been announced.

On April 1, it will be the turn of Lionsgate Films to take the panel, as well as Warner Bros Discovery. Universal Pictures/Dreamworks and Amazon MGM Studios will arrive on April 2, while Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios will conclude CinemaCon 2025 on April 3.

