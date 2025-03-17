New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Production banner Kathha Pictures announced on Monday the shoot wrap of the upcoming film "Gandhari" starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

The revenge drama is directed by Devashish Makhija and is produced and written by Kanika Dhillon.

Pannu said "Gandhari" is the film that has been "not just mentally but physically demanding".

"We tried to achieve so much against all odds which wouldn't have been possible if the entire team was not aligned together and driven enough to complete this film at break neck speed. We have pushed the envelope a bit with this film," the actor said in a statement.

Dhillon said, "'Gandhari' has been both an enriching and challenging experience for us. It's a heroic story that I am extremely proud of. Taapsee has put her heart and soul into the film, as has the entire team. We can't wait to bring it to audiences.

Slated to release this year, "Gandhari" also stars Ishwak Singh.

