K-Drama star Kim Soo Hyun has been embroiled in a major controversy as he is facing massive backlash due to an escalating dispute with the family of late actress Kim Sae Ron who was found dead at her home in Seoul in February 2025. In a series of shocking revelations, the bereaved family alleged that the actors were in a romantic relationship when Kim Sae Ron was a minor. Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST has denied these claims through several statements over the past few days. Amid this, Kim Sae Ron's father has reacted to the latest statement from Kim Soo Hyun's agency, and controversial YouTuber Lee Jin Ho expressing his frustration over their actions. Kim Soo Hyun’s Agency Finally CONFIRMS ‘Queen of Tears’ Star’s Past Relationship With Kim Sae Ron, Clarifies They Were Both Legal Adults While Dating.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Father Lashes Out at Kim Soo Hyun

In the latest update coming up, Kim Sae Ron's family has released a new statement regarding the matter through the YouTube channel Gaorosero Research Institute. The late actress' father lashes out at Kim Soo Hyun and his agency over their recent statement denying their involvement in Kim Sae Ron's passing. As per English translations in Koreaboo, he said, "We carefully reviewed GOLDMEDALIST's statement which was clearly crafted and distributed with the help of a prominent lawyer from a renowned law firm, with the goal of minimising harm to both the actor and the agency, legally and ethically."

Kim Sae Ron’s Last Instagram Post

The late actress' father also spoke about the agency mentioning that it had paid off Sae Ron's financial obligations and calling it a "loss". He said, "Has GOLDMEDALIST filed a lawsuit or report for embezzlement against Kim Soo Soo Hyun or CEO Lee Sa Rang? Bringing up the embezzlement take does that make those actions right. So, please stop playing these childish games. It's clearly written from the legal team's perspective, ignoring the broader context."

He also stated that upon receiving the legal notice demanding KRW 700 million, Kim Sae Ron tried to contact every representative from the agency but received no response. She clearly wanted to know whether this was Kim Soo Hyun's decision or purely the agency's.

Kim Soo Hyun’s Viral Photos With Kim Sae Ron

Let me repeat one more time: NO GROWN MEN should be/or allowed to be taking/posing like this with UNDERAGE girls. They WEREN’T dating. He was GROOMING her. He is a PEDOPHILE! Cancel him! He is a POS!#kimsoohyun #kimsaeron pic.twitter.com/zl0JRBggp0 — Brooklyn (@Brooklyngem0) March 11, 2025

He further criticised YouTuber Lee Jin Ho who had previously uploaded multiple videos discussing Kim Sae Ron's personal struggles including the DUI case. Slamming the reporter for spreading damaging unverified news, the late actress' father said, "After all those videos, after all the things he said, who would believe that Lee Jin Ho was trying to help Sae Ron? Would his family and children believe him? Would he be willing to show his videos to his parents, look them in the eyes and say he was honestly trying to help? Can he interview them and ask if they think what he did was right?" ‘Please Save Me’: Kim Sae Ron’s Alleged Text Message to Kim Soo Hyun From 2024 Reveals SHOCKING Details! (See Pic).

Kim Soo Hyun's agency also claimed that the recent media scrutiny has taken a toll on the K-Drama star's mental health. They also said that the Queen of Tears star is experiencing "extreme confusion" due to claims linking him to the late actress's death.

