Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tamil actor Vishal, who is known for his work in 'Avan Ivan' extended his condolences to the family of stuntman Raju, who lost his life during the shooting of Pa Ranjith's film on Sunday. The makers have not released the official statement regarding the matter yet, though.

Taking to his X handle, actor Vishal shared the news of the passing of stunt artist Raju, allegedly during a car toppling sequence for Arya starrer film. It is being directed by critically acclaimed director Pa Ranjith.

The actor expressed his sorrow at the loss of the stunt artist. He called him a "brave" person and offered his condolences to the late stunt artist Raju's family.

So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doin a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith's film this morning. Have known Raju for so many years, and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again, as he is such a brave person."

He further wrote, "My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet, but will definitely be there for his family's future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty I extend my support for them. God bless."

Popular stunt choreographer Silva, who has directed action for stars like Mohanlal, extended his condolences to Raju's family through a post on his Instagram handle.

"One of our great car jumping stunt artist, S M Raju, died today while doing car stunts. Our stunt union and Indian film industry will be missing him (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

As for actor Vishal, he started his journey in the film industry with the movie 'Chellamae' in 2004. After this, he starred in hits like 'Sandakozhi', 'Thimiru', 'Thaamirabharani' and 'Malaikottai'.

Vishal was last seen in the film 'Madha Gaja Raja', which was released after being reportedly announced a decade ago. The movie had a delayed release reportedly due to financial, legal troubles and other problems.

This action comedy was written and directed by Sundar C. (ANI)

