Los Angeles, July 13: Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is being considered for a part in the upcoming part of the ‘James Bond’. If it sits well, the actress will essay the role of the next Bond girl, reports ‘Female First UK’. The 27-year-old actress is wanted by new 007 director Denis Villeneuve for a role in the upcoming movie and the ‘Euphoria’ actress is also said to have the backing of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, with the company acquiring creative control of the spy franchise from long-serving producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

A source told ‘The Sun on Sunday’ newspaper, "Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise”. Sydney Sweeney Launches Limited-Edition Men's Soap Made From Her Actual Bathwater With Dr Squatch and the Internet Has Meme-Worthy Reactions!.

The source further mentioned, "They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Denis was unveiled as the director of the next Bond film last month and has vowed to "honour the tradition" of the character - who will be played by a new actor in the picture after Daniel Craig bowed out as 007 in the 2021 movie ‘No Time To Die’. Sydney Sweeney’s Stunning Blue Corset Dress at Glen Powell’s Sister’s Wedding Sparks Reactions Online Amid Romance Rumours, View Pics.

The ‘Dune’ filmmaker said in a statement, "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr No with Sean Connery. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come”.

Amazon MGM's Mike Hopkins commented, "Denis has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and - most importantly - the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres. James Bond is in the hands of one of today's greatest filmmakers and we cannot wait to get started on 007's next adventure”. Sydney has become one the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and explained that she is keen to take parts that "challenge" her.

