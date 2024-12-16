Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 16 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad, as part of its Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP).

The event was held at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by PIB, Governor Varma, in his address, highlighted the concept of cultural confluence, which pairs one state with another, as envisioned by the Prime Minister to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Patel played a pivotal role in uniting princely states and fostering national unity. The Governor described this state-pairing initiative as a brilliant concept, noting that the exhibition allowed attendees to discover lesser-known aspects of Indian culture.

India's unique civilisation, rich in diversity, enhances the nation's vibrancy. This diversity is reflected in its myriad dance forms, music, art, and festivals, while an underlying unity strengthens collective progress.

The Governor emphasised that India celebrates the concept of Dharma, encompassing right thought, deeds, and actions. He noted that every culture embodies this principle of Dharma. Modern festivals, he said, often reflect this unity, even though pairing every state may present challenges. For instance, Telangana's Bathukamma festival may resonate with cultural expressions in Haryana, reflecting shared values despite differing manifestations.

He lauded the state-pairing initiative as a unique endeavour, especially beneficial for children and adults. While diversity in nature, culture, and cuisine is celebrated, the exhibition encourages a deeper exploration of similarities between states like Haryana and Telangana. It highlights archaeological sites and cultural practices that underscore these connections.

Although no two states are identical, India's core values--right thought, action, and paths--are consistently represented across its diverse cultures, songs, and festivals. The Governor described the exhibition as an eye-opener and quoted the Rigveda: "Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti", meaning "Truth is one; the wise describe it in various ways."

Ashish Goyal, IIS, Additional Director General of the National Museum, New Delhi, and Director of the Salar Jung Museum, said in his inaugural address, "Today's exhibition aims to bring the culture of Haryana closer to the people of Telangana." He highlighted that the Salar Jung Museum, which attracts nearly one million visitors annually, has introduced three self-ticketing kiosks to enhance visitor comfort and engagement. These kiosks were inaugurated by the Governor during the event.

Ashish Goyal, along with Shruti Patil, Additional Director General of PIB and CBC, accompanied the Governor through the exhibition. The event showcases the art, culture, cuisine, and traditions of Telangana and Haryana, paired under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme. This initiative, by the Government of India, seeks to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between the people of different states and Union Territories.

India's composite national identity is woven from diverse linguistic, cultural, and religious threads. The shared history of cultural evolution and the freedom struggle, founded on non-violence and justice, underscores the nation's strength in unity amid diversity--a value to be cherished for the future.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme fosters interaction and mutual understanding between paired states/UTs through structured exchanges in language, literature, cuisine, festivals, cultural events, tourism, and more. Telangana has been paired with Haryana for this initiative.

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is hosting the three-day photo exhibition on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' at the Salar Jung Museum, showcasing approximately 50 panels comparing the art, cuisine, festivals, monuments, and tourism spots of Telangana and Haryana.

The event also features expert talks on art, poetry, and theatre. Notable speakers, including Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig and Sahitya Akademi Awardee Goreti Venkanna, will address students during a session on December 17, 2024.

The exhibition is open to the public from December 16 to 18, 2024, at the Salar Jung Museum. (ANI)

