2024 has been a year marked by the profound loss of numerous legends from the world of entertainment, whose passing has left a significant void in their respective industries. Among the notable figures we lost this year is Zakir Hussain, the tabla maestro, whose death on December 15 at the age of 73 left the global music community in mourning. Another profound loss was that of Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, whose passing sent shockwaves through the music industry. Kaviyoor Ponnamma, a revered Malayalam actress, passed away on September 20, leaving an indelible mark particularly in the South film industry, where her motherly roles endeared her to fans. Park Min Jae, a beloved South Korean actor, died from a cardiac arrest while on voyage in China. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

From music maestros to seasoned actors and directors, these icons have left behind unforgettable legacies. Their contributions continue to inspire and influence new generations, ensuring that their impact in the world of showbiz will never be forgotten.

1. Zakir Hussain – December 15, 2024

The tabla maestro, known for bringing Indian classical music to global prominence, passed away at 73 from complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in San Francisco.

2. Director Jayabharathi – December 6, 2024

Director Jayabharathi, a trailblazer in Tamil alternate cinema, passed away at 77. He is most celebrated for his 1979 masterpiece Kudisai. Director Jayabharathi Dies: All You Need To Know About the ‘Kudisai’ Filmmaker and Tamil Alternate Cinema Pioneer.

3. Shobitha Shivanna – November 30, 2024

Shobitha Shivanna, a well-known figure in Kannada cinema and television, was tragically found dead in her Kondapur apartment in Hyderabad. The 31-year-old actress, recognized for her performances in films such as Eradondla Mooru and ATM: Attempt to Murder, allegedly died by suicide.

4. Park Min Jae – November 29, 2024

South Korean heartthrob Park Min Jae, celebrated for his roles in Little Women and Goryeo–Khitan War, tragically passed away at the age of 32 due to a cardiac arrest while traveling in China.

5. Sharda Sinha – November 5, 2024

Sharda Sinha, the iconic Indian folk and classical singer fondly known as the ‘Bihar Kokila’, was renowned for her soulful renditions in Maithili and Bhojpuri. Battling multiple myeloma since 2017, her health deteriorated, and she was placed on ventilator support on November 5. She passed away later that night at the age of 72. Chhath Puja Songs by Late Sharda Sinha: From ‘Dukhwa Mitayin Chhathi Maiya’ to ‘Uthau Suruj Bhaile Bihaan,’ Popular Chhath Mahaparv Songs Will Continue Indian Folk Singer’s Legacy Forever.

6. Quincy Jones – November 3, 2024

Legendary record producer Quincy Jones, celebrated for his iconic collaborations with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, and countless other artists, passed away at the age of 91. His death was later confirmed to be due to pancreatic cancer.

7. Rohit Bal – November 1, 2024

Renowned Indian fashion designer Rohit Bal passed away due to a cardiac-related issue. Bal underwent an angioplasty in 2010 and faced a heart condition in 2023.

8. Liam Payne – October 16, 2024

Liam Payne, the former One Direction star, tragically passed away at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Emergency responders reported ‘cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries’ that caused his immediate death. Forensic experts confirmed 25 injuries from the fall, with traumatic brain injuries and extensive bleeding contributing to the fatal outcome. Liam Payne With One Direction Members: Cherished Moments of the Late Singer With Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson (See Photos).

9. Atul Parchure – October 14, 2024

Atul Parchure, widely recognised for his comedic performances in the Marathi and Hindi film industries, passed away at the age of 57 after battling liver cancer.

10. TP Madhavan – October 9, 2024

Malayalam actor TP Madhavan, who appeared in over 600 films, had been living in an old age home in Pathanapuram since 2015 after suffering a stroke. In his later years, he struggled with memory loss. He passed away at the age of 88.

11. Park Ji Ah - September 30, 2024

South Korean actress Park Ji Ah, known for her recurring appearances in Kim Ki-duk’s films, passed away at the age of 52 due to an ischemic stroke.

12. Kris Kristofferson – September 28, 2024

Kris Kristofferson, the legendary country music artist and actor, passed away at the age of 88 at his home in Maui.

13. Maggie Smith – September 27, 2024

Maggie Smith, beloved for her portrayal of Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series, passed away at the age of 89. While the exact cause of death remains undisclosed, the legendary actress had previously shared her health struggles, including a breast cancer diagnosis during the filming of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and her battle with Graves’ disease. Dame Maggie Smith Dies at 89; Veteran Actress Was Known for Her Roles in ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Downtown Abbey’ and ‘The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel’.

14. Kaviyoor Ponnamma – September 20, 2024

Veteran Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at the age of 79 after battling age-related ailments. She had been receiving treatment for several months and was admitted to a private hospital in Kochi, where she breathed her last.

15. Vikas Sethi – September 8, 2024

Vikas Sethi, known for his supporting roles in hit TV series like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, as well as Bollywood films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Oops!, passed away at the age of 48 due to a cardiac arrest. His untimely death left fans and colleagues in shock.

16. Gena Rowlands – August 14, 2024

Gena Rowlands, a four-time Emmy Award and two-time Golden Globe winner, best known for her role in The Notebook, passed away at the age of 94. She had been living with Alzheimer's disease for five years, and her death was a result of complications related to the condition.

17. Uma Ramanan – May 1, 2024

Renowned playback singer Uma Ramanan, celebrated for her iconic Tamil songs and notable collaborations with music legend Ilaiyaraaja, died in Chennai.

18. Pankaj Udhas – February 27, 2024

Pankaj Udhas, the renowned Indian ghazal and playback singer famous for his hit song “Chitti Aayi Hai”, passed away at the age of 72. He died at a hospital in Mumbai after battling a prolonged illness.

19. Rituraj Singh – February 20, 2024

Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor recognised for his roles in popular TV shows like Banegi Apni Baat, Jyoti, Aahat and Adaalat, passed away at the age of 59 due to a cardiac arrest. He had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailments prior to his sudden demise.

20. Suhani Bhatnagar – February 16, 2024

Suhani Bhatnagar, who portrayed young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, tragically passed away at the age of 19, after a battle with Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rashes and muscle weakness. She had been hospitalised on February 7, and despite medical efforts, succumbed to complications from the condition. Notable Deaths of 2024: From Ratan Tata to Maggie Smith and Baba Siddique, List of Famous People Who Passed Away This Year.

Each of these figures contributed to the artistic tapestry in unique ways. 2024, while filled with these farewells, also serves as a reminder to celebrate their contributions and continue to honour their legacy through the art they left behind.

