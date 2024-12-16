Popular model, sportsperson and influencer from the world of golf, Paige Spiranac has posted a racy Christmas 2025 photo on X. The picture comes with a detailed tweet and video about her reacting to people criticising her for not having serious content on her social media accounts. Paige also rants about fans complaining her indulgence in a ‘Passes’ account on the growing creator platform. As a cheeky response, Paige Spiranac simply posted a picture in a revealing maroon outfit, holding a ‘Join Now’ sign, urging fans to check out her Passes page. “So what I’m saying is you should join now❤️ I’m doing 25 days of Christmas and I baked cookies🎄 click here - https://passes.com/paigespiranac “, she wrote.

Paige Spiranac Joins Passes and Reacts to Criticism

Before sharing the picture, Paige Spiranac wrote about being judged for having a Passes account and using a subscription-based model. “I chose Passes because it’s no nudity and focuses on creating the best user experience,” she wrote. Read Paige Spiranac’s full post here: “I see a lot of people trying to put me down because of my Passes account. Most media platforms use a subscription based model. All creators should have a subscription site and most do whether that’s on X, IG, Passes or other sites. It’s a way to freely be creative, connect with your community, and have a revenue stream outside of the core platforms or constantly doing ads. It’s a smart business move. On Passes I create fun content but also have informative videos to help your golf game! It’s been one of my favorite places to create content. I chose Passes because it’s no nudity and focuses on creating the best user experience❤️.”

Paige Spiranac Posts Christmas 2024 Photo

So what I’m saying is you should join now❤️ I’m doing 25 days of Christmas and I baked cookies🎄 click here - https://t.co/xGe8owC70m https://t.co/ZTuD7lA5QA pic.twitter.com/KImU3wyv01 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 11, 2024

'I Stand Up For Men', Says Paige Spiranac, While Advocating Gender Equality

The golfer-turned-model also posted a video on X, writing alongside it, “I think we can all agree that we want to listen and watch who is best qualified for each job. You’re also allowed to have a preference on who you’d rather watch. That was never the discussion in my mind lol.” She adds in the video, “These discussions are healthy and should be encouraged.” She also said she has lost the context of what is being discussed. Paige went on to speak about herself as a woman playing golf and having an opinion on golf and said that it wasn’t encouraged. She urged fans to follow their passion. “I advocate for men to look back. I stand up for men (as well). I have a male dominated audience. I grew up in a male-dominated sport. I want men to feel comfortable just as I want women to feel comfortable. But I don’t know what’s a male space and what’s a woman’s space. That seems like very archaic thinking for me…I follow men who talk about make-up on YouTube…very successful men in the makeup industry just as the fashion industry…I don’t believe that people should be put into boxes. And they should be able to do and live their life the way they want to.”

Paige Spiranac Posts Video on Her Recent Controversy

I think we can all agree that we want to listen and watch who is best qualified for each job. You’re also allowed to have a preference on who you’d rather watch. That was never the discussion in my mind lol pic.twitter.com/9fNBcMOhzr — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) December 10, 2024

Paige Spiranac Posts New Video of Her Playing Golf

Further reacting to people who don’t consider her a serious golf player, although she is good at the game, Paige Spiranac posted a new video on December 16. Her video takes a dig at her detractors, and comes with the text, “She only cares about looks, probably can’t even play”. It further reads, “What did you say?” before Paige Spiranac goes on to hit a golf ball.

Paige Spiranac's New Video Reacting to Criticism

Paige Spiranac has over 4 million followers on Instagram, over 1 million on X and over 4 hundred thousand subscribers on YouTube. Passes is a popular platform among sportswomen to engage with fans directly and create exclusive content. It is no surprise that Paige Spiranac is trying her hand at it, considering her millions of fans in golf.

