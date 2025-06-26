Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Netflix's popular romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris' is gearing up for its fifth season, with key cast members confirmed to return.

Thalia Besson, who played the role of Genevieve, a gorgeous and deceitful antagonist, in season 4, is set to reprise her role, Variety has confirmed.

Besson, the daughter of French director Luc Besson, joins a list of recurring cast members, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

The story picks up where season 4 left off, with Emily settling into her new apartment in Rome and running Agence Grateau's Italian office. She is also spending time with Marcello, a charming and confident heir of a family-owned cashmere company.

Meanwhile, Emily's on-again, off-again relationships with Gabriel and Alfie are expected to continue, with a new male character set to join the show.

Genevieve, who was introduced in season 4 as a new hire at Agence Grateau, proved to be a complex and intriguing character.

Her attempts to steal clients and seduce Emily's boyfriend, Gabriel, added a layer of tension to the show.

Season 5 began filming in Rome last month and has since returned to Paris.

The show's production team is likely to capture the beauty of both cities, showcasing the differences between Emily's life in Rome and her previous experiences in Paris. (ANI)

